Mehsana (Gujarat) [India], November 20 (ANI): In a significant operation, the State Monitoring Cell (SMC) of the Gujarat Police conducted a raid on MalGodam Road near Mehsana Railway Station on November 19 and 20, 2025. The operation resulted in the seizure of 108.660 grams of methamphetamine drugs valued at ₹10,86,600.

According to officials, the SMC team, led by PI G.R. Rabari and PSI V.K. Rathod, arrested three individuals: Ashok Bhakhararam Bishnoi, Jagdish Hariram Bishnoi, and Suresh Viraram Bishnoi, all residents of Jalore, Rajasthan. The accused were found to be in possession of the contraband and were operating a drug trafficking network.

During the raid, the police seized four mobile phones worth ₹30,000, cash amounting to ₹1,530, and one train ticket. The total value of the seized goods stands at ₹11,18,130.

The investigation revealed that Suresh Mohanlal Bishnoi, a resident of Gundau, Sediya, Sanchor, Rajasthan, was the main supplier of the methamphetamine drugs. However, he is currently absconding and has not been apprehended.

The SMC has registered a case under sections 8(c), 22(c), and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on Monday, SMC NDPS had also conducted a successful raid at Aambawadi in Bhavnagar, leading to the seizure of 1798 bottles of Codeine Phosphate & Triprolidine Hydrochloride Syrup.

Three persons were arrested and a total Mudammal of Rs 4,37,926 was seized during the raid, Gujarat Police confirmed with a post on X.

A few districts of Gujarat and Rajasthan share their borders with Pakistan, and drug smuggling has always been a big problem for Gujarat. Last year, 700 kg of methamphetamine was seized by Indian authorities from an international drug cartel operating in Gujarat.

In a post shared on X, the Gujarat Police have assured that they are taking swift, decisive action towards a 'drug-free Gujarat'. (ANI)

