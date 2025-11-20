Bengaluru, November 20: A man has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly misbehaving with a woman on the pretext of showing affection to her pet dog, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred around 10.30 p.m. on November 7 in the Jnanabharati police station limits. The accused also snatched the woman’s mobile phone before fleeing. DCP (South West) Anita Haddannavar said a case had been registered under Sections 74, 75(2), 303(2) and 115(2) of the BNS Act. “The accused was tracked down and arrested. The stolen mobile phone has also been recovered,” she said. Further details about the accused are awaited, she added. Bengaluru Shocker: Family Drags, Kicks and Threatens Woman Over Wall-Drilling Dispute in Kodigehalli; Police Respond After Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces.

According to the complaint, the woman had stepped out for a walk with her dog in Upkar Layout when the man approached her and asked if he could pet the animal. Believing him to be a dog lover, she allowed it. After caressing the dog, he allegedly touched her inappropriately. When she resisted, he tried to assault her again, prompting her to slap him. During the commotion, her mobile phone fell to the ground. Before bystanders could intervene, the man picked it up and fled. The woman later filed a complaint, following which police launched a search and analysed CCTV footage to identify the accused. The incident comes amid two other recent crimes against women in the city. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Smashes Cousin’s Head With Hammer, Buries Body in Govt Housing Colony in Andhra Pradesh’s Kuppam Over INR 40 Lakh Dispute; Arrested After Attempt to Frame Victim’s Wife Fails.

On November 9, a man allegedly attempted to sexually assault a differently-abled woman in MR Nagar under the Audugodi Police limits while under the influence of marijuana. On November 6, police arrested a Rapido driver for allegedly harassing a female passenger. The incident came to light after the woman shared her ordeal on social media. The police’s social media monitoring unit traced the post, contacted her for details, and registered a case. The accused was identified as Lokesh, 28, of Muniyappa Layout in Ullal.

