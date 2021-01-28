Ahmedabad, Jan 28 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 346 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths due to the disease on Thursday, the state Health Department said.

With the new infections, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,60,566, said a release by the Health Department.

The death toll increased to 4,384 with the addition of two fatalities, said the release.

The tally of recovered cases reached 2,52,464 with 602 more COVID-19 patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,60,566, new cases 346, deaths 4,384, discharged 2,52,464, active cases 3,718, people tested so far - figures not released.

