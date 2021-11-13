Ahmedabad, Nov 13 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday reported 37 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections in the state to 8,26,924, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,090, a health department official said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Treatment: Scientists Exploring Medicinal Mushrooms, Chinese Herbs to Treat Coronavirus.

The recovery count increased by 31 to 8,16,608, leaving the state with 226 active patients, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: At Least 26 Maoists Killed in Encounter with Police in Gadchiroli.

"Ahmedabad district reported 10 new cases, followed by Surat with eight, Vadodara six, Navsari and Valsad four cases each, and Banaskantha, Gir Somnath, Mehsana, Panchmahal and Tapi with one case each," the official added.

An official release said 4.26 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the total of doses administered so far in the state to 7.41 crore.

There were no active cases in adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu where the caseload stood at 10,654 of which 10,650 have recovered and four died.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,924, new cases 37, death toll 10,090 (no change), discharged 8,16,608, active cases 226, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)