Ahmedabad, Jul 2 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday reported 580 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 12,33,242, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,947, a state health department official said.

The recovery count increased by 391 during the day to touch 12,18,817, leaving the state with an active caseload of 3,478, he said.

Ahmedabad reported 236 new cases, the highest in the state, followed by Surat with 106 cases, Vadodara 36 and Mehsana 29 cases, among other districts, he added.

A government release said 11.15 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, including 39,438 on Saturday.

The adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu has 16 active cases, comprising 11 in Daman and five in DNH, local officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,33,242, new cases 580, death toll 10,947, discharged 12,18,817, active cases 3,478, people tested so far - figures not released.

