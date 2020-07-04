Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 4 (ANI): Gujarat on Saturday reported 712 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total count of cases to 35,398.

According to Gujarat Health Department, 712 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Donald Trump Replies to PM Modi's 'Fourth of July' Greeting on Twitter, Says 'America Loves India': Live Breaking News Headlines and Coronavirus Updates, July 4, 2020.

The total cases include 25,414 recoveries and 1,927 deaths.

India's coronavirus tally reached 6,48,315 on Saturday with the highest ever single-day spike of 22,771 cases in 24 hours. (ANI)

Also Read | Nitish Kumar Coronavirus Test Results: Bihar CM Found Negative For COVID-19, Report of Dy CM Sushil Modi Awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)