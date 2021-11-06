Ahmedabad, Nov 6 (PTI) Gujarat's COVID-19 tally went up to 8,26,716 on Saturday with the addition of 16 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.

The overall tally of recoveries now stands at 8,16,399 in Gujarat with 12 persons getting discharged during the day, leaving the state with 227 active cases, the department said in a release.

So far, 10,090 patients have died of COVID-19 in Gujarat with no fresh death reported during the day.

With 22,010 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Gujarat has gone up to 7.15 crore, the department said.

Meanwhile, no new COVID-19 case was registered in the adjoining Union Territory (UT) of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, a release said.

Of the total 10,654 COVID-19 cases registered in the UT so far, four patients have died and 10,650 recovered, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,716, new cases 16, deaths 10,090, discharged 8,16,399, active cases 227, and people tested so far - figures not released.

