Ahmedabad, Sep 10 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday recorded 171 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of infections to 12,72,157, an official from the state health department said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Speaks to British PM Liz Truss, Discusses Various Issues of Bilateral Interest Between India and UK.

The count of recoveries reached 12,59,803 after 212 patients recovered from the infection, while the toll remained unchanged at 11,018, he said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission News Today: Will Dearness Allowance Be Hiked This Month? Check Latest Update Here.

The state now has 1,336 active cases, with four patients in a critical condition, the official said.

Of the latest cases, Surat reported the highest number of 58 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 53, Vadodara 17, Rajkot eight, Mehsana and Porbandar four cases each and Navsari three cases, among others.

With 1.66 lakh patients getting vaccinated against the disease on Saturday, the total number of doses administered so far rose to 12.49 crore.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,72,157, new cases 171, death toll 11,018, discharged 12,59,803, active cases 1,336, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)