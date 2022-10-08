Ahmedabad, Oct 8 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday reported 87 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 12,75,410, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,036, while the recovery count increased by 74 to touch 12,63,668, he said.

The active tally in the state is 706, including three critical patients, the official said.

Ahmedabad led with 31 cases, followed by 25 in Surat and 10 in Vadodara, among other districts.

With 29,071 persons getting jabs during the day, the overall number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state touched 12.71 crore, a government release said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,75,410, new cases 87, death toll 11,036, discharged 12,63,668, active cases 706, people tested so far - figures not released.

