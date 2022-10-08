Mumbai, October 8: On Saturday, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) released the round 4 seat allotment result. Candidates who appeared for JoSSA counselling round 4 seat allotment can check their results by visiting the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

It must be noted that candidates who receive a seat in the 4th round of JoSAA seat allotment process must report online between October 8 and October 10, 2022, in order to confirm their admission. Meanwhile, the results of the fifth and final round of the JoSAA seat allocation will be announced on October 12. SSC MTS Paper I Result 2022 Declared at ssc.nic.in; Here’s How to Download Scorecard.

Steps To Check JoSAA Seat Allotment Result:

Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in

Click on the "View Seat Allotment Result Round 4" link on the homepage

Enter using your JEE Main application number and password

Click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

So far, the results of first, second, third and fourth round of the JOSAA seat allotment have been announced. Candidates will require their JEE (Main) Application Number, Password and security pin in order to access their seat allotment result for round 4. After the final round result is announced, the CSAB counselling will begin.

