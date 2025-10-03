Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 3 (ANI): In a step toward realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Vocal for Local," the city of Surat is set to host a state-of-the-art PM Ekta Mall (Unity Mall), with an investment of Rs 202 crore, the Chief Minister's office said on Friday. This initiative is part of the Union Budget 2023-24's nationwide campaign to promote indigenous products and empower local artisans, aligning with the broader mission of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The statement mentioned how the Unity Mall in Surat will serve as a flagship embodiment of this campaign, providing a national platform for ODOP (One District, One Product), GI-tagged items, and traditional handicrafts from every corner of India.

Under the leadership of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state has taken swift action to implement the PM's vision, the statement read. The Gujarat Government has allocated land for the mall and is actively facilitating its construction, ensuring that artisans and MSMEs gain access to broader markets and new opportunities.

'Vocal for Local' is a national movement, spearheaded by the Central Government and actively promoted by NITI Aayog, with the aim of encouraging consumers to prioritise domestically produced goods and services. At its core, the initiative seeks to strengthen India's economic foundation by empowering local businesses, boosting employment, and enhancing the country's manufacturing capabilities--thereby advancing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).

"The movement emphasizes the importance of supporting products made by Indian enterprises, including small businesses, startups, and traditional Kirana stores," the official statement read.

Beyond economic impact, 'Vocal for Local' nurtures a thriving ecosystem for grassroots entrepreneurship. It creates opportunities for innovation, inclusive growth, and prosperity by enabling local producers to access broader markets and contribute meaningfully to India's development journey. (ANI)

