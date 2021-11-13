Ahmedabad, Nov 13 (PTI) Gujarat will celebrate educationist Gijubhai Badheka's birth anniversary on November 15 as 'Balvarta Din', state education minister Jitubhai Vaghani said on Saturday.

Also Read | COVID-19 Treatment: Scientists Exploring Medicinal Mushrooms, Chinese Herbs to Treat Coronavirus.

Badhekar, born in 1885 in Chittal in Gujarat, was the founder of 'Bal Mandir' pre-primary schools in 1920.

Also Read | Maharashtra: At Least 26 Maoists Killed in Encounter with Police in Gadchiroli.

He worked extensively in the field of child education, experimenting with new ideas, and left behind a legacy of prolific writing.

"The state government will try to pay true homage to Gijubhai Badheka by celebrating his birthday in Gujarat as Balvarta Divas," Vaghani said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)