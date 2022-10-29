Gandhinagar (Gujarat)[India], October 29 (ANI): The decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been made in the Gujarat Cabinet on Saturday for which a committee will be formed under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court/High court judge.

Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken a historic decision in the cabinet meeting today - of forming a committee for implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state, stated Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi in a press conference on Saturday.

Sanghavi said, there is one criminal code for the citizens across the country but there is a difference in the civil code, which is based on religion and to change the same, it has been decided to implement a uniform civil code in the state.

Union Cabinet Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying - Parshottam Rupala during the conference said, "There have been certain demands that we have been making from the days of our youth which is Ram Janmabhoomi, (removal of) article 370 and uniform civil code. A committee will be formed for it and based on its report, the way for implementing the UCC in the state will open up."

Rupala while highlighting the need to implement UCC in the state said, "Uniform Civil Code is very important to establish equality among all in the country. UCC will prevent any kind of discrimination based on caste, sex, religion, etc. The laws will be the same for all. After UCC is implemented, it will be easy to settle civil disputes like inheritance, etc. There will be no discrimination between a brother and sister when it comes to inheriting a property".

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took to Twitter and tweeted that an important decision has been taken today in a state cabinet meeting to form a high-level committee under the chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court/HC judge to examine the need for a Uniform Civil Code in the state and prepare a draft for this code.

Gujarat Education Minister hailed the decision and told ANI that the UCC gives equal rights to all. People of the state wanted it and hence the decision has been taken to implement it. (ANI)

