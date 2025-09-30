Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 30 (ANI): Gujarat's Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), fondly referred to as the "Ratnas of Gujarat," have delivered a stellar performance on the stock exchanges in the first half of the financial year 2025-26, significantly outperforming benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, according to an official statement.

According to the Gujarat CMO statement, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the steadfast governance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel,the state's industrial and energy PSUs have demonstrated resilience, strategic growth, and investor confidence, cementing their role as pillars of the state's economic architecture.

As per the data compiled from the bourses, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. (GSFC), Gujarat Gas Ltd., Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. (GSPL), and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) have all registered positive growth between March 28 and September 30, 2025. Notably, GMDC emerged as the standout performer with an extraordinary 125.17% surge in its stock price, rising from ₹265.35 to ₹597.50.

The statement noted that, in contrast, the BSE Sensex rose by 3.68% and the Nifty by 4.64% during the same period, highlighting the superior performance of Gujarat's PSUs.

The Gujarat CMO said that this remarkable growth reflects the strategic reforms, policy clarity, and infrastructure push championed by the Modi government at the Centre and the Patel administration in the state. The commitment to industrial diversification, energy security, and sustainable mining practices has translated into tangible investor gains and long-term value creation.

These state PSUs are not just economic assets; they represent symbols of the state's progressive governance and industrial foresight, it said.

As per the statement, the surge in GMDC's valuation is driven by global demand for minerals and the corporation's aggressive expansion into critical mining sectors. Additionally, GSFC's double-digit growth also reflects strong fundamentals and renewed interest in agri-inputs amid evolving climate challenges.

The Gujarat CMO said that the performance of its PSUs reaffirms the state's reputation as a model of economic excellence. With visionary leadership steering the ship, the Ratnas of Gujarat are poised to shine even brighter in the months ahead. (ANI)

