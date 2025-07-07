New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has said that Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is a Pakistani agent, and Pakistan's Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) funds him.

In an interview with ANI, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa talked about the government's initiatives for the welfare of the Sikh community.

He also spoke about the Delhi government's decision to seek a pause on CAQM directives for no fuel to end-of-life vehicles.

Answering a query, he said Pannun capitalises on media reporting some of his remarks, and nobody really cares for what he says.

"Gurpatwant Singh Pannun shouts and some TV channels play it. When he speaks in Canada, even a sparrow does not feel afraid. When the media reports his remarks, he feels like a hero and gets some funds. He is Pakistani agent and ISI funds him," Sirsa said.

Sirsa also talked about a protest against Indian government during his visit to US as a office-bearer of Gurdwara Prabhandhak Committee and said he had been informed that Pakistan Embassy pays people to protest. He said when he confronted protesters bout their grouse, they started running away. "Such people create hatred as their shops run from it," he said.

Pannun has been declared a 'designated individual terrorist' by the Centre and is wanted in India on terror charges.

Answering queries, Sirsa dismissed claims that BJP does not get votes of his community in a significant manner.

"During Delhi Elections, in my constituency 36% voters are Sikh and I received 85% votes, I won with a margin of more than 18,000 votes. Other parties also want this propaganda that Sikhs don't vote for BJP," Sirsa said.

He also slammed Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

He said atrocities were also committed against women and said the then Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who was convicted for the riots, had been given "Z plus security".

He said the government is acting firmly against Rohingyas and other illegal immigrants.

"Hum ukhaad ukhaad kar fenk rahe hain inhe...I will not let them live in my region. This country belongs to the Indians, and only Indians are allowed to live here. If someone wants to visit India as a guest, they are welcome here. But if someone poses a danger to our people...we will not let them stay here. If Arvind Kejriwal wants, he can keep them in his house," he said.

Answering another query, Sirsa referred to probes against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and some other AAP leaders and said they will face "consequences of their misdeeds" before he next elections.

"We never made fake allegations, because of this, the case was registered in ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau)...An FIR has been lodged against Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. Yesterday also, Satyendar Jain was with the ED in a case related to the Delhi Jal Board...I would like to confirm that we will conclude the trials of all pending cases within the next 5 years...Before the next elections, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and corrupt people will face the consequences of their misdeeds," he said. (ANI)

