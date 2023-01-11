Gurugram, Jan 11 (PTI) Around 50 shanties were gutted in a massive fire at Badshahpur in sector 66 here on Wednesday, police said.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, they said.

More than eight fire engines were pressed into service that took over two hours to control the blaze, officials said.

More than 200 people were left homeless due to the blaze, they said.

On Monday, more than 200 shanties were gutted in another fire that broke into local slums near Ghasola village in sector 49 area.

According to a fire official, the information about the fire at around 10:15 am Due to blasts in mini gas cylinders that were kept in the slums, the blaze spread rapidly.

"The exact cause behind the fire is not known yet. The fire may have been caused due to a short circuit. It took eight fire tenders and 50 firemen to control the fire in two hours. Around 50 shanties were gutted while our team saved around 200 adjoining shanties," said fire officer, Narender Singh.

