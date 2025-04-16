Gurugram, Apr 16 (PTI) A 37-year-old dhaba owner was shot dead in the Pataudi area here over an old rivalry, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night, police said, adding five people have been booked.

The deceased, identified as Deepender alias Monu, a resident of Jatoli village, was at his dhaba along with a worker, Mahender, 50, when three of the accused arrived there on a motorcycle.

Two of them opened fire at Deepender while the trio also attacked Mahender when he intervened, said police.

The injured duo was taken to a hospital where Deepender was declared brought dead while Mahender is undergoing treatment, police said.

On the complaint of the deceased's brother, Rohit, an FIR was registered against Ritik, Amit, Rohit, Jai Bhagwan and Vikas, all residents of Jatoli village, said police.

"In 2020, Inderjeet, an uncle of accused Ritik and Amit, was murdered by Rohit, who was subsequently jailed. To avenge the death, Jitender was murdered," a Gurugram police officer said.

The family members of the deceased and some villagers blocked a stretch of road near Jatoli mod demanding that the accused be arrested immediately. A police team reached the spot and pacified the protesters, following which the road was reopened.

