Gurugram, Jan 24 (PTI) Suspended IPS officer Dheeraj Setia, wanted in a multi-crore heist case, on Monday applied for the transfer his anticipatory bail plea to another court.

Setia had earlier applied for his bail in the court of additional district and sessions judge.

The bail and transfer pleas will now be heard on January 27.

The heist had taken place on August 4 last year, when gangster Lagarpuriya's gang members broke into a flat from where the office of a private company was being run. They had decamped with crores of rupees in cash.

Setia has been accused of taking bribe to hush up the matter.

Setia has already moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court for quashing of FIR against him.

The local court has time and again through its observations highlighted many loopholes in the investigation and the STF believes that Setia holds answers to key questions like involvement of other policemen and disposal of stolen money.

The STF is conducting raids to nab the absconding IPS officer.

