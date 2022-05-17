Gurugram, May 17 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation chief engineer here has complained to police that a contractor and a councillor attacked him when he was holding a meeting in his chamber on Tuesday.

Police confirmed that they have received the complaint.

Chief Engineer Thakur Lal Sharma said he was threatened by councillor Braham Prakash Yadav, who warned him against "stopping his files".

"On May 17 at 2.30 pm, when I was holding a meeting in the office, Braham Prakash Yadav along with Manish (contractor) came there with a pre-planned motive to commit offence," he said in the complaint.

Sharma said they forcibly entered his chamber and started abusing him.

The chief engineer said Yadav threw a chair at him while the contractor kept instigating the councillor.

"I had to duck to save myself. He kept threatening me and my family with dire consequences and broke official property," Sharma said in the complaint.

When contacted, the councillor refuted allegations, saying he just had an argument and did not attack Sharma.

"A complaint has been received through an email and we are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per law," Sadar police station SHO Ved Parkash said.

