Gurugram, Mar 23 (PTI) A court here on Thursday sentenced two men to life imprisonment for killing a youth in 2020 in the Bilaspur area.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Tarun Singal also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each convict.

Also Read | #LokSabha Passed the Appropriation Bill 2023 Through Voice Vote, Before the House Was … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The murder had taken place in Noorpur village and the victim was identified as Subhash by the police.

Dalip, a resident of Noorpur village and a brother of the victim, had filed a complaint to police that on April 17 his brother Subhash had gone out with Hemant and Mandeep of the same village but did not return home.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Five Policemen Suspended in Connection With Death of Four-Day-Old Baby.

On the morning of April 18, he came to know that Subhash was beaten and strangled near a cremation ground in the village.

Following Dalip's complaint, an FIR was registered and Hemant and Mandeep were arrested the same day. The towel used to strangle Subhash was also recovered from them, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)