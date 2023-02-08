New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The National Commission for protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of a tweet that a female caretaker was brutally beaten by her employers in New Colony, Gurugram.

"The Commission has taken suo-moto cognizance of a tweet wherein it has been mentioned that a caretaker girl was brutally beaten by employers at a house in New Colony, Gurugram. Visible injuries mark are seen on the body of the victim child and no food given to her," read a letter by NCPCR chief Priyank Kannongo to the deputy comissioner of Gurugram.

He urged the office of the deputy commissioner to intervene in the matter urgently.

"The Commission requests your good office to kindly intervene in the matter urgently in order to rescue the said victim of child labour and restore her back to her family, as per law. Therefore, a factual report, along with authenticated copies of the relevant documents on the points, may be sent to the Commission within 7 days of the issuance of this letter," read the letter.

The Commission has a mandate to monitor the proper and effective implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

"An Action Taken Report also with a copy of the FIR and other relevant documents may be shared with the Commission within 7 days of the receipt of this letter," Kanoongo said in his letter.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

