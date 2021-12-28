Nagpur, Dec 28 (PTI) Banned gutkha and scented tobacco worth Rs 1.11 crore were seized from a godown in Mauda in Nagpur, a police official said on Tuesday.

The seizure was made on Monday following a tip off and those booked have been identified as Sunil Juneja, Riyazuddin Ansari and Durgesh Gumgaonkar, he said.

"On the direction of Zone III DCP Gajanan Rajmane, Pachapapoli police conducted a raid at the house of Ansari. His questioning led to the seizure from the godown located near Sawali turning. FDA officials also too part in the operation. The contraband is owned by Juneja," he said.

A case has been registered under FDA Act and IPC provisions, he added.

