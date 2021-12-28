Kolkata, December 28: A Chinese national, identified as Shiring Dorji, was arrested by the Seema Suraksha Bal personnel while trying to enter India from Nepal in West Bengal's Siliguri, officials said on Tuesday.

Arrested when he was trying to enter India through the Panitanki border in Khadibadi block near Siliguri on Sunday, Dorji, 27, is the sixth Chinese national arrested while they were trying to enter the state through different borders of the state. Chinese National Nabbed by Sahastra Seema Bal in West Bengal While Trying to Enter Bhutan.

After intercepting Dorji, the SSB found fake Aadhaar and PAN cards on him and he was handed over to Khadibadi police. Police also said that the man had three ATM cards of Indian banks, mobile phones, and some Indian and Chinese currency. Dorji was produced before a Siliguri court and sent to police custody.

"This entry of Chinese people into India is becoming an alarming trend and we need to be more careful about that. We are also trying to know whether he came alone or if there were some other people who came with him," a senior district police officer said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2021 09:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).