Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 30 (ANI): A large number of devotees gathered at the Maa Kamakhya Temple on the first day of Chaitra Navratri to offer prayers and seek blessings.

From early morning, devotees from across the country visited the revered Goddess Durga temple, joining in the celebrations of the festival with great fervour.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated as they coincide with seasonal transitions. In India, Navratri is marked by various traditions and customs.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which commemorates the birth of Lord Ram. Each day of the festival is dedicated to worshipping one of the nine incarnations of the goddess 'Shakti'.

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms. Akashvani's Aradhana YouTube Channel will present a series of special programs for Navratri from March 30 to April 6.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended their greetings on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on Chaitra Shukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh, and Sajibu Cheiraoba," President Droupadi Murmu said in a post on X.

President Murmu said that these festivals, which are celebrated to welcome the advent of the spring season, were a symbol of unity.

"These festivals celebrated to welcome the spring season and the advent of the New Year are a symbol of unity in the rich cultural diversity of India. These festivals infuse new energy and enthusiasm in the countrymen. On this occasion, I wish happiness and prosperity for all," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion of the Navratri festival and Hindu Nav Varsha (Nav Samvatsar).

"Best wishes to the countrymen on Navratri. May this holy festival of Shakti-sadhana fill everyone's life with courage, restraint and strength. Jai Mata Di," PM Modi posted on X.

Calling it the festival of 'Sahkti and Sadhana, the Prime Minister shared a hymn by renowned classical singer Pandit Jasraj dedicated to the goddess.

"The beginning of Navratri awakens a new zeal of devotion in the worshippers of the mother goddess. This hymn by Pandit Jasraj, dedicated to the worship of the mother goddess, is going to mesmerise everyone," he said.

"Many best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar. May this auspicious occasion bring new enthusiasm in the life of all of you, which will also fill new energy in the resolve of a developed India," he added. (ANI)

