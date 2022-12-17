Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) A special court here cancelled bailable warrants issued against Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana after they appeared before it on Saturday in connection with a case of resisting arrest and obstructing police personnel from performing their duty.

The special judge directed them to attend the court's dates and co-operate in early disposal of the case.

In April this year, Mumbai police arrested the Ranas for allegedly "creating enmity between different groups" after they announced they would chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree in Bandra, the private residence of then Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

It had triggered angry protests from Shiv Sena workers, leading to the arrest of the couple.

Special Judge R N Rokade had, during the previous hearing, issued bailable warrants against the couple after noting they had failed to appear before it under the charge sheet filed in the case by the police.

They had been directed to appear before the court on December 14 and get the warrants cancelled after paying a sum of Rs 5,000 each. However, they didn't turn up, following which the court re-issued the bailable warrant.

On Saturday, the Rana couple appeared before the special judge and moved a plea seeking cancellation of the warrant.

The court allowed their application subject to the condition the accused shall attend the dates of courts and co-operate to ensure early disposal of the case.

