Bathinda (Punjab) [India], December 10 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, saying the law and order situation has worsened in the state.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who visited a heritage fair here, spoke of the election results and said the people of Gujarat had not fallen for promises and freebies of Aam Aadmi Party.

She alleged that development works in the state have come to a standstill and the government had been ineffective against the drug menace.

She alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had "lied" on the detention of gangster Goldy Brar in the United States.

Harsimrat Kaur was spotted riding a motorcycle at the heritage fair. (ANI)

