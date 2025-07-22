Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], July 22 (ANI): A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped while she was on her way to meet her husband in a factory in Rohad village of Haryana's Jhajjar district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the bike-borne accused snatched her phone and in an attempt to get her phone back, she ran behind, and then the accused allegedly pinned her down and raped her.

Speaking with ANI, Police Commissioner of Jhajjar, Rajshree Singh said, "The lady is 22 years old. She has said that three boys came and took away her mobile. She ran after the motorcycle. Then, two men caught her, and she was raped by the third man. She is not able to tell anything more than that."

The police have registered an FIR under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

