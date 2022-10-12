Rohtak (Haryana) [India], October 12 (ANI): Seven members of a family were seriously injured when an LPG cylinder exploded in Haryana's Rohtak on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Ekta Colony on Wednesday morning. The injured include a couple and their five children.

The house was also damaged in the cylinder blast.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot soon after the incident.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital.

Police personnel are at the spot.

"A married couple and their five children were critically injured in a cylinder blast in Rohtak's Ekta Colony this morning. All family members were admitted to the hospital. Fire tenders and police reached the spot," said Inspector, Shivaji Colony Police Station Samsher Singh.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)