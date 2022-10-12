Poco, the Chinese phone maker, is rumoured to launch the F5 5G smartphone soon. The handset is said to be introduced as the successor to the Poco F4 5G model, which was launched in China earlier this year. Ahead of its launch, specifications of the device have been leaked online. The handset is said to debut in China as the Redmi K60 followed by its global debut as the Poco F5 5G. Poco M5 With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

In terms of specifications, Redmi K60 and Poco F5 5G are likely to arrive with an AMOLED 2K display with a resolution of 3200x1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It might pack a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC. Poco F5 5G is listed on the IMEI database with model number 23013RK75C. Its Indian variant is listed with model number 23013PC75I, whereas the global variant has model number 23013PC75G. Poco X4 Pro 5G Launched in India at Rs 18,999; First Sale on April 5, 2022.

Reports suggest that the Poco F5 5G is codenamed Mandrian. Camera details, design and other features of Poco F5 5G are currently unknown. We expect the company to release a few teasers before its launch.

