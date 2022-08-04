Panchkula (Haryana) [India], August 4 (ANI): Haryana Additional Director General of Police, Ambala Range, Shrikant Jadhav on Thursday handed over a cheque of Rs 65 lakh to Kaushalya Devi, wife of late Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surender Singh in Kurukshetra.

Surender Singh lost his life in an unfortunate incident while trying to stop illegal mining activities in Nuh district. He was posted as DSP Tauru, said a press release.

While condoling the family members, ADGP Jadhav said that Singh would be long remembered for his exemplary courage and professional commitment to the Police Department. He also assured the grieved family members that Haryana Police would provide all possible assistance to the family as per the welfare schemes of the Department.

The financial assistance is given to the dependents under an agreement of accidental death insurance cover where the salary account is maintained with the HDFC Bank.

Among others present on this occasion included Superintendent of Police Kurukshetra Surender Bhoria, AIG/Welfare Rajiv Deswal, DSP Nuh Anirudh Chauhan, State Head HDFC Ritesh Jindal, Nodal Officer HDFC Vipin Gupta and family members of late Surender Singh. (ANI)

