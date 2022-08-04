Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Engineer, Assistant Manager, Test Driver and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com till August 22.

Vacancy Details

Sr. Engineer Adhoc: 01

STA/Engineer/Sr. Engineer: 01

Sr. Engineer Adhoc: 01

Assistant Manager (Adhoc): 01

Assistant Manager (Adhoc): 01

Engineer Adhoc: 02

Engineer Associate: 03

Sr. Executive Adhoc: 01

Senior Technical Assistant (Adhoc): 03

Executive Adhoc: 01

Technical Assistant (Adhoc): 01

Desktop Engineer: 02

Engineer Adhoc: 01

Diploma Trainee: 02

ITI-Fresh/Experienced (Filter/ Turner/Mechanic/Welder): 02

Test Driver (Adhoc): 06

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2022

Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com Click on New Registration and proceed with registration process Once registered, login to the portal and apply for the desired post Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

