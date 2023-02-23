Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], February 23 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while presenting the state budget on Thursday, said that no fresh tax would be imposed.

Khattar who also holds the finance portfolio presented the state Budget for the financial year 2023-24 today wherein he proposed Rs 1,83,950 crore state budget for the year 2023-24, an increase of 11.6 per cent over the revised estimates of Rs 1,64,808 crore.

He further said that Gross State Domestic Product (GDSP) growth rate is estimated to be 7.1 per cent in the year 2022-23.

"This is Amritkal's first Budget. For preparing the Budget document, discussions were held with various stakeholders and suggestions sought from them have been included," Khattar said.

During his speech, Khattar said that the welfare of every section has been ensured in the budget.

"The government has decided to increase old age pension to Rs 2,750 per month. Income eligibility for old age pension was also increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh," he further said.

"Under the visionary and progressive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with our collective efforts, the state has been able to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the effect of prudent and financial measures of the government, the state's industries regained momentum," Khattar added. The state has decided to increase the sanctioned fleet strength of Haryana roadways from 4,500 to 5,300 buses.

"Haryana proposes to integrate government and private ambulances and all fire services with Dial 112 services to provide quick responses to health and fire emergencies," Haryana CM added.

The Budget has an allocation of Rs 50 crore for the new building of the Haryana assembly.

On the agriculture front, CM Khattar said that the government targets 20,000-acre land for natural farming in the state budget for 2023-24.

CM Khattar further proposed Rs 400 crore for Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog for the Haryana Budget 2023 -24, up from Rs 40 crore. (ANI)

