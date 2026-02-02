Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Step-by-Step Guide To Complete eKYC Online and Physical Verification for Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana

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Mumbai, February 2: The Maharashtra government has entered a critical phase of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, introducing a mandatory eKYC and physical verification drive to streamline the disbursement of INR 1,500 monthly installments. Following reports of technical errors and data mismatches that halted payments for nearly 24 lakh women statewide, authorities have deployed a dual-verification strategy. As of February 2026, beneficiaries must either complete their digital verification online or cooperate with door-to-door visits by Anganwadi workers to ensure their eligibility records are corrected and updated.

The eKYC Process: How Ladki Bahin Beneficiaries Can Do Verification Online

Beneficiaries who have not yet completed their digital verification or need to check their status can do so via the official portal. The eKYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) is essential to link the Aadhaar card with the registered mobile number and bank account. Ladki Bahin Yojana Ekyc: Know Steps To Complete E-KYC Online at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in To Continue Receiving Benefits of Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

To complete the process online:

Visit the Portal: Log in to the official website at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in

Log in to the official website at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in Access eKYC: Select the "e-KYC" or "Applicant Login" option

Select the "e-KYC" or "Applicant Login" option Aadhaar Authentication: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the displayed captcha code

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the displayed captcha code OTP Verification: A 6-digit One-Time Password will be sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Enter this to verify your identity

A 6-digit One-Time Password will be sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Enter this to verify your identity Submit Declaration: Confirm that the fetched details match your records and submit the final declaration

Mandatory Physical Verification for Rejected Cases

For millions of women whose applications were "Rejected" or "Pending" due to a confusing question in the original form regarding government employment, the government has launched a Physical Verification drive. State Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare recently announced that Anganwadi workers will conduct door-to-door visits to rectify these errors. During these visits, workers will verify the applicant's actual socio-economic status and manually update the records.

This move aims to restore payments for eligible women who mistakenly selected the "Yes" option for family members in government service, which automatically triggered a disqualification in the system.

Addressing Technical Glitches and Delays

Despite the government's push, the January and February 2026 installments have faced delays in several districts, including Pune and Jalgaon. The backlog is largely attributed to the scale of the verification task and some opposition from Anganwadi unions over the additional workload. Beneficiaries are advised to keep their Aadhaar-linked bank passbook, Income Certificate (if applicable), and Ration Card ready for inspection. The government has also activated the 181 helpline to assist women who are unable to access the online portal or have not yet been reached by a verification officer. Ladki Bahin Yojana Helpline Number: Maharashtra Govt Launches 181 Helpline for Women Beneficiaries.

Background: Ensuring Targeted Benefits

Launched in late 2024, the Ladki Bahin Yojana is designed to support women aged 21 to 65 with a family income below INR 2.5 lakh. By enforcing strict eKYC and physical checks in 2026, the administration aims to "weed out" duplicate or fraudulent accounts, ensuring that the substantial state expenditure of over INR 3,000 crore per month reaches the most vulnerable populations accurately.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).