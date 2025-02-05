Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], February 5 (ANI): Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi recently chaired the 8th meeting of the Steering Committee of the State to coordinate and oversee the implementation of Regional Plan (RP)-2021 of National Capital Region (NCR), which comprises of 14 districts of Haryana State, Chief Secretary Office said in a press release.

The meeting focused on key developmental initiatives, including the preparation of the Draft Regional Plan-2041, Sub-Regional Plan, Functional Plans, re-delineation of the NCR boundary in Haryana, financing of infrastructure projects, special assistance to the States through NCRPB and enhancing regional connectivity.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) has sanctioned 223 projects in the Haryana sub-region, including the Counter Magnet Town Hisar, with a total estimated cost of Rs 17,348 crore, of which Rs 8,767 crore is funded through NCRPB loans. As of December 31, 2024, a total of 200 projects have been successfully completed. The re-delineation of the NCR boundary in Haryana is under review by the Government of India, the press release said.

Further, the review also included discussions on new project proposals, including a major water supply project for Faridabad with an estimated cost of Rs 2,650 crores and potential funding for the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Sudhir Rajpal informed that the Health Department aims to widen the network of Trauma centres in the NCR along with increasing the number of ambulances and upgrading medical equipment in hospitals with an approved grant of Rs 201.59 crore under special assistance to the States.

In the meeting, it was informed that currently, the NCRPB is supporting a range of projects in Haryana, spanning infrastructure projects, roads, metro, civil aviation, power sectors & land development projects. Currently, five projects are being implemented by the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), focusing on water supply and sanitation infrastructure. The Haryana State Roads and Bridges Development Corporation Ltd. (HSRDC) is overseeing 17 road and bridge projects aimed at improving connectivity within the region.

A significant aviation project i.e. the Development of Integrated Aviation Hub, Phase-II, Hisar, with a project cost of Rs 946 crore and a loan component of Rs 700 crore, was approved by the NCRPB in July 2021. Following a request from the Haryana Civil Aviation Department, the NCRPB recently agreed to reduce the interest rate on the loan from 8.5 per cent to 7 per cent per annum, aligning it with other transport sector projects. Further, the Funding for Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project is being taken up by Haryana Orbital Rail Corporation (HORC) for implementing the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor, a major connectivity project. The preliminary discussions have taken place with NCRPB, but a formal proposal for gap funding is being submitted.

The status regarding the delineation of the Natural Conservation Zone (NCZ) within the Haryana Sub-Region was also deliberated. PWD(B&R) also apprised the latest status regarding regional connectivity with Delhi and highlighted the proposals for interchanges to be implemented by NHAI. It was apprised in the meeting that the Sub-Regional Plan for Haryana Sub-Region for perspective year 2021 is already published for all 14 districts.

During the meeting, it was also informed to the Steering Committee Members that the NCRPB has also initiated the preparation of Functional Plans under the Draft Regional Plan 2041, focusing on areas like; urban regeneration, smart and digital infrastructure, education, health, tourism, and water management.

With a strong focus on infrastructure, transportation and urban planning, Haryana continues to drive regional development, ensuring sustainable growth and enhanced connectivity within the NCR-Haryana. Senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary (Health & Family Welfare) Sudhir Rajpal, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Anurag Rastogi, Additional Chief Secretary (Town & Country Planning & Urban Estates) Apoorva Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Arun Kumar Gupta, and Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Saket Kumar, attended the meeting. (ANI)

