Mahendragarh (Haryana) [India], May 18 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday announced major development projects worth Rs 152.87 crore for Mahendragarh while addressing the public in the district.

The projects include Rs 1.51 crore for a new veterinary hospital and Rs 40 lakh for upgrading the existing veterinary dispensary. He also said work would begin on opening a VLDA college after a feasibility check.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Killed for Harassing Girl, Her Family With Marriage Proposal, 4 Arrested in Dwarka.

The farmers who have already paid for tubewell connections will receive them within the next three months. He also announced Rs 3 crore to shift high-voltage power lines away from residential areas and said that low-tension cables in Mahendragarh city would be replaced with safer ones.

To improve electricity supply, new 33 KV substations will be built in both Dalanwas village and Mahendragarh town. He also announced that 56 Below Poverty Line (BPL) colonies would be given electricity connections.

Also Read | India Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for Multiple Regions Across Country Till May 24.

A new grain market will be constructed in the Mahendragarh Assembly area, and Rs 6.60 crore will be used to rebuild four small irrigation canals (minors). Roads in the region will also see major upgrades, with 180 km of roads to be strengthened and 36.85 km of special repair work to be completed by June. An additional Rs 44.53 crore has been allocated for repairing 16 roads covering 78.71 km.

For education, the Chief Minister announced Rs 5.38 crore to improve 18 schools in the area and to construct new buildings where needed. He also said a new roadways sub-depot would be built in Mahendragarh. Lastly, Rs 5 crore was announced for the overall development of villages in the district.

Saini also condemned the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. While addressing the public in Mahendragarh, he said the terrorists had targeted Indian tourists after asking about their religion. He added that the attack was claimed by Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Calling it a historic moment, the Chief Minister said that for the first time in history, terrorist camps on Pakistani soil were destroyed within just three hours. He also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words, saying it is time to wipe out the land of terrorism completely.

Addressing the public, Nayab Singh Saini said, "When our tourists had gone to Pahalgam, the terrorists killed them after asking their religion... Pakistan's terrorist organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba, had said that we have carried out this attack. This is the first incident in history that within just 3 hours, the terrorist bases on Pakistan's soil were razed to the ground... Prime Minister Modi had said that the time has come to raze the remaining land of terrorism to the ground ..." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)