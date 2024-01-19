A heartwarming video going viral on social media shows Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar boarding a train for his travel journey. As per news agency ANI, Manohar Lal Khattar boarded a train to travel from Chandigarh to Delhi. Speaking to the media, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, "I am reaping the benefit of the climate. Plane and Helicopter can't be trusted in this weather, there is no better way to travel than by train," he added. He also said that he gets to interact with people. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Gears Up for General Polls; President JP Nadda, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Hold Roadshow in Panchkula.

Haryana CM Boards a Train for Travel

#WATCH | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar boards a train to travel from Chandigarh to Delhi pic.twitter.com/ZfUto1xS4N — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

