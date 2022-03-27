Faridabad (Haryana) [India], March 27 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of State for Ministry of External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi met Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) delegation at Surajkund in Faridabad district on Sunday.

During the meeting, ways to strengthen bilateral relations were discussed.

"Today, we had a round table business meeting with Latin American countries, to maintain 'heart-to-heart' relations. We discussed ways to strengthen our bilateral relations. They also participated in the Surajkund Mela. Such meetings will benefit Haryana and these nations too," CM Khattar told ANI.

MoS MEA Lekhi said, "I am happy that the Chief Minister (Khattar) did such a collaboration with the MEA for the first time. The way he has developed Haryana is a message itself. MEA's work is about coordination. Collaborations must happen on ground and the participation of state governments is important here. I am happy and really excited that Khattar's work and proximity with Delhi will help both the state and country progress." (ANI)

