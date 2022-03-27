Pune, March 27: In another incident of online fraud, an online fraudster, claiming to be a doctor residing in the Netherlands, cheated a Pune woman of Rs 8.2 lakh on a false promise to marry her.

The victim has lodged an FIR at Wakad police station, according to a report in Indian Express.

Police said the fraudster, who identified himself as ‘Aarav Mahip’, a doctor from Amsterdam, Netherlands, contacted the complainant woman through an online application last month. Online Fraud in Pune: 33-Year-Old Woman Swindled of Rs 22 Lakh in Matrimonial Fraud

He assured to marry the woman and developed further contact with her. Police said the fraudster then told her that he had sent a gift parcel for her. Later, a woman identifying herself as Pooja Sharma, called the complainant woman saying the gift parcel has been seized by the customs department in Delhi and she will have to pay some money as charges for collecting it. Online Fraud in Pune: 76-Year-Old Man Duped of Rs 60 Lakh on Pretext of Dating High Profile Women, Two Arrested

The complainant was asked to transfer money into two different bank accounts in the names of “Pooja Rai” and “Lijano”. ‘Police said the complainant transferred a total of Rs 8,21,800 into these bank accounts through multiple online transactions, but never got any gift parcel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2022 10:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).