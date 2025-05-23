Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], May 23 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini participated in an event organised on the occasion of Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti on Friday.

CM Saini said he felt reverence and pride after joining in the celebration of Maharishi Kashyap, and the event was an opportunity to connect with the roots of culture.

"I bow down and pay my obeisance to Lord Maharishi Kashyapji. Ram-Ram to all the family members present on the holy land of Ladwa in 'Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti State Level Celebration.'I feel reverence, pride and a special emotional bond in my heart after coming to the feet of Maharshi Ji. This is not a ceremony but an opportunity to connect with the roots of culture," Saini posted on X.

His post further read, "The soul of our country resides in the sages, and their principles are important and effective in making India a 'developed nation'. I congratulate the Kashyap community. All of you have made significant contributions in every field by following the ideals and principles of Bhagwan Maharishi Ji."

Earlier on Thursday, Haryana CM Saini carried out the Tiranga Yatra to honour the armed forces for Operation Sindoor.

The CM, in his address to the people, stated that the rallies were occasions to pay true homage to the sense of patriotism and sacrifice.

"Tiranga Yatra is being organised in Ladwa today. Tiranga Yatras are being organised across the country. These Yatras are not just events but occasions to pay true homage to the sense of patriotism and sacrifice. This Yatra is not just of the tricolour, this is a Yatra of our pledge, bravery and self-respect. This Yatra is for those brave jawans who, through Operation Sindoor, elevated India's honour, safety and prestige," Saini said, addressing the people.

He further stated that Operation Sindoor was not just a military operation but a symbol of the great bravery of the Indian soldiers."Operation Sindoor is a saga in its own. This was not just a military operation. It was a symbol of the great bravery of Indian soldiers. It was the pledge of keeping 'sindoor' on the forehead of Maa Bharati safe. I salute this brave soil of Haryana, where lakhs of youth are always eager to serve Bharat Mata. This Tiranga Yatra is a message to those brave soldiers that the entire nation stands with them. This Tiranga Yatra salutes the bravery of those soldiers who made Operation Sindoor successful," he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched the 'Tiranga Yatra' on May 13. It concluded today, on May 23.

The yatra aims to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success. (ANI)

