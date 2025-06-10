Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 10 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini participated in Yoga Utsav at the Haryana Assembly in Chandigarh on Tuesday ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21.

He was joined by Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma, Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly, Krishan Lal Middha and others.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 10 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Earlier on Monday, the Haryana Chief Minister said that with cleanliness and yoga, the country will quickly realise the dream of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Preparations for International Yoga Day 2025 have begun with the launch of a cleanliness campaign on May 27, and daily yoga classes are underway for the grand event on June 21.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

CM Saini said, "When Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the idea of Yoga at the United Nations, 177 countries agreed. Today, Yoga, derived from our land, has reached everyone globally. The Prime Minister has worked to spread the message of yoga all over the world."

CM Saini said the International Yoga Day programme in Kurukshetra will be historic and grand. "Our ancient ideology is included in yoga. Rishis have given us yoga and meditation as a gift. By doing yoga, a man remains healthy," he added.

The Chief Minister addressed a meeting organised with various institutions regarding International Yoga Day in the auditorium of the Multi-Art Cultural Centre, Kurukshetra, on Sunday.

The Chief Minister urged the officials of institutions, NGOs, business organisations, and other organisations present at the meeting to contribute to the programme's success. He also asked Patanjali Yog Peeth to spread the message of yoga in every house of the city.

The Chief Minister said Swami Ramdev has been spreading yoga in the country and the world. "The arrival of Baba Ramdev on June 21 in Kurukshetra, the land of Lord Krishna, is a matter of great pride for the people of Kurukshetra," he added.

He said the theme of International Yoga Day this year is 'One Earth, One Health', and the Haryana Government has also added the slogan 'Yoga Yukt, Nasha Mukt'.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to mark celebrations for the International Yoga Day, scheduled to be celebrated on June 21 in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)