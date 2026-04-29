India News | Haryana CM Reviews Plan to Strengthen Policing, Curbing Cybercrime Under Vision 2047

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday reviewed the short-term action plans of the Services, Police and Jails Departments under Haryana Vision 2047.

The Chief Minister focused on strengthening policing, curbing cybercrime and improving service delivery during the meeting, a release said. The Chief Minister said that under Haryana Vision 2047, comprehensive steps would be taken on a large scale to completely curb cybercrime. He directed that a plan be formulated to ensure that women working at night are safely dropped home. For this, women will be able to inform the police through a dedicated portal. He said that large-scale efforts will be undertaken to check crime and bring down the crime rate. He said the Dial 112 facility will be strengthened and new vehicles will be provided. To curb digital crimes, bank officials have been stationed in the crime cell so that whenever a complaint is received, the concerned bank account can be immediately frozen to prevent further offence. He said special focus will be laid on child safety, and along with awareness campaigns, counsellors will also be appointed, the release stated. The Chief Minister said that to control criminal activities, the police must be equipped with the latest technology. He said the police should function as a friend of the public, and capacity-building training will be imparted to personnel so that they can work efficiently and with proficiency in every field. He said a new jail is being constructed in Fatehabad, of which about 40% work has been completed. Thereafter, a jail complex will be constructed in Panchkula, followed by the construction of a new jail in Charkhi Dadri. He said vocational training will be provided in jails so that inmates can easily start their own livelihood after release. The Chief Minister, while reviewing the roadmap of the Services Department, said that social justice will be ensured for every individual. Development will be linked with social performance. He said better work will be carried out in the fields of education, health and drinking water to eliminate poverty, and the overall standard of living of people will be improved, the release noted. He said that work will be undertaken with a positive approach to build a drug-free society and villages. A mission-mode campaign will be launched to create awareness and prevent drug abuse, with focused efforts at the grassroots level, the release said.

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Youth will be provided technical and entrepreneurship-oriented education for self-employment so that more and more young people become capable and self-reliant. Women will be provided drone training, and holistic development of villages will be ensured. The Chief Minister said that six new hostels for SC/BC communities will be constructed in Faridabad and Rohtak, and citizen clubs will be established for senior citizens. (ANI)

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