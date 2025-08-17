New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Sunday, announced development projects worth over Rs 300 crore for the Narwana Assembly constituency, terming them a significant gift for the region.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting organised in Narwana by the State Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi. Nayaib Singh Saini said that the State Government is working with the core mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" and is consistently striving to ensure the flow of development reaches every area and every section of society. In this spirit, priority has been given to Narwana, with a large number of development works now being initiated.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced that the drinking water system of Narwana city will be linked to canal water at a cost of Rs 45 crore.

In addition, the city's sewerage system will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 75.87 crore, providing long-awaited relief to residents. He further stated that the stormwater drainage system of Narwana city will soon be completed at a cost of Rs 31.65 crore.

To improve the city's traffic infrastructure, the Chief Minister said that a railway overbridge (ROB) will be constructed at Railway Crossing No. 2 on Narwana-Tohana Road, and another ROB will be built at Railway Crossing No. 137 on Old Hisar Road. Approximately Rs 60 crore will be spent on these two projects.

While announcing this, the Chief Minister said that, subject to land availability, a new animal hospital building will be constructed in Village Amargarh at a cost of Rs 40 lakh. An amount of Rs 4.30 crore will be allocated for the construction of classrooms in various government schools across the Narwana Assembly constituency, ensuring improved educational facilities for students.

He further announced that four grain markets in the Narwana Assembly will be renovated at a cost of Rs 5 crore, along with repair work on Mandi Board roads, also costing Rs 5 crore. The Chief Minister announced Rs 5 crore for the reconstruction of the Rajwaha from Tohana to Dhamtan Sahib. In addition, Rs 51 lakh will be allocated for the drinking water pipeline from Narwana Minor to Village Bhikhewala, ensuring better water supply for local residents.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 1.07 crore for laying a drinking water pipeline in Village Bhana Barhman, while the canal-based water supply distribution system will be strengthened in various villages of the constituency at a total cost of Rs 35 crore.

The Chief Minister announced Rs 5 crore for the special repair of the old National Highway-65 in Danoda, and Rs 3.50 crore for the construction of roads connecting Village Bhikhwala to Farain, Khurd Kalan to Kaloda Khurd, and Village Kalwan to Dhamtan Juleda. He further stated that an additional PWD Rest House will be constructed in Narwana city at a cost of Rs 9.50 crore.

He also announced that special repairs will be carried out on five roads, covering a total length of 18.54 km in the Narwana Assembly constituency, at a cost of Rs 6.96 crore. In addition, 37 roads spanning 180.14 km, which are currently in the defect liability period, will be repaired soon by the concerned agencies. He further stated that construction work on 24.8 km of PWD roads will also be completed shortly. The Chief Minister also announced plans to beautify the Dada Rameshwar Tirtha in Danoda and allocated a separate amount of Rs 5 crore for other development works across the Narwana Assembly constituency.

He further announced that a new 9-bay bus stand will be constructed in Narwana. A new office building for the Nagar Palika and a new sector of the Haryana Urban Development Authority will also be developed in Narwana, subject to land availability.

The existing 50-bed Civil Hospital in Narwana will be upgraded to 100 beds. Additionally, a new Sabzi Mandi in Narwana, a Primary Health Centre building in Village Amargarh, and a Sub Health Centre building in Village Bidharana will be constructed, once land is available. The Chief Minister also announced the construction of a new stadium in the Village of Kaloda Khurd of the Narwana Assembly constituency.

On this occasion, Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Dr Krishan Kumar Middha, Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala and other dignitaries were also present. (ANI)

