New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, making a major announcement in the interest of farmers on Saturday, said that, on the lines of horticulture crops, honey will also be included in the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana.

CM Saini said that along with this, arrangements will be made for honey sales at the Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre at Ramnagar, Kurukshetra.

"Facilities for storage and quality testing will also be provided there. Soon, a Quality Control Laboratory will be established at a cost of Rs. 20 crore. In addition, the Ramnagar Institute will be developed into a national-level institute where advanced and scientific research related to beekeeping can be undertaken," CM Saini said, as per the CMO.

The Chief Minister was addressing a state-level workshop on beekeeping organised in Kurukshetra on Saturday. He said that beekeeping is a major source of additional income for farmers and also enhances crop productivity.

Targeting 15,500 Metric Tonnes of Honey by 2030, Nayab Singh Saini announced the establishment of the country's first Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre in Ramnagar, Kurukshetra, with Israeli cooperation, providing training to farmers.

"A Honey Trade Centre is also functioning here, through which 74,000 boxes and 3,43,000 comb sheets have been distributed so far. The centre also has facilities for honey processing and bottling," the CM said.

The state government has formulated the "Beekeeping Policy - 2021," under which a target has been set to prepare 7,750 beekeepers and produce 15,500 metric tonnes of honey by the year 2030. Subsidy of up to 85 per cent is being provided on bee boxes, colonies, and equipment.

He further said that, along with beekeeping, horticulture has been made the main pillar of agricultural diversification. In 2014, the horticulture area in the state was 1.17 lakh acres, which has now increased to 2.60 lakh acres.

The Chief Minister said that beekeeping is such an enterprise that requires minimal land and can be adopted as a startup by women and youth. He urged the youth to launch honey brands and market their products globally through online platforms. "The government will provide financial support and technical guidance at every step."

Meanwhile, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, continuous efforts are being made to increase farmers' income. "For strengthening the economy, empowering farmers is the foremost necessity. In this direction, apart from crops, allied sectors such as dairy, animal husbandry, beekeeping, and fisheries are also being promoted, leading to steady growth in farmers' incomes," he said.

He said that no country can be stopped from progressing if its agriculture sector is strong, backed by a scientific outlook and robust security measures, a release said. (ANI)

