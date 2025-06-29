Chandigarh, Jun 29 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and several other leaders from various parties on Sunday visited Rohtak to express their condolences on the demise of Rajwati Hooda, the sister-in-law of senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Saini offered floral tributes to the departed soul at the family's residence in Rohtak and offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

Rajwati, aged around 80, passed away earlier on Monday.

She was the wife of Inder Singh Hooda, the eldest brother of the former chief minister.

Paying his tributes, the chief minister said that Rajwati was a devout and compassionate woman, who contributed actively to social and religious causes.

Her life, he said, was an inspiration to all.

A condolence meeting was organised by the bereaved family at their residence in Rohtak where several political leaders and other eminent persons reached to express their condolences and pay their tributes.

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, former Union minister Sanjeev Balyan, INLD president Abhay Singh Chautala, Aligarh MP Satish Gautam, Bijnor MP Chandan Chauhan, Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, former Union minister Venod Sharma and Haryana AAP chief Sushil Gupta also visited the family's residence to offer their condolences.

Former Union ministers Kumari Selja, Anand Sharma and Birender Singh, former Haryana minister Ajay Yadav, Sonipat MP Satpal Brahmachari, former MP Raj Babbar and ex-MP Ashok Tanwar were among the Congress leaders, who paid their tributes to the departed soul at the condolence meeting.

Saini also visited 'Sindhu Niwas', the residence of former finance minister and BJP leader Captain Abhimanyu, in Rohtak to offer condolences on the demise of his mother Parmeshwari Devi.

