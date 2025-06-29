Mumbai, June 29: In Maharashtra, uncertainty looms among beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana as the INR 1500 June instalment has not yet been credited, even as the month draws to a close. The scheme, which provides INR 1500 monthly financial aid to eligible women, has so far delivered 11 consistent instalments from July 2024 to May 2025. However, the delay in the June payment has caused confusion and concern.

This is not the first time there’s been a delay. In the initial phase, instalments for June, July, and August 2024 were credited together in August, following the scheme’s launch before state elections. Based on that precedent, many women believe the June and July payments might be released together next month. Yet, there is no official confirmation from the government or any leaders so far. Ladki Bahin Yojana Installment: Will Women Beneficiaries in Maharashtra Get June and July Installments Together?

The delay has sparked political criticism. The opposition has accused the ruling Mahayuti government of fund shortages and mismanagement, suggesting that the scheme may be struggling financially. Despite the political noise, the primary concern for lakhs of women remains: when will the June instalment arrive? Ladki Bahin Yojana June 2025 Installment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 12th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?

The Ladki Bahin Yojana has brought substantial relief to many low-income and working-class women, though the government has recently removed several ineligible beneficiaries after a verification drive. While the scheme has been a lifeline for many, recurring delays without clear communication have begun to raise trust issues.

Beneficiaries now await clarity from the government on whether the June and July instalments will indeed be paid together — and when.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2025 07:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).