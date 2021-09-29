Yamunanagar, Sep 29 (PTI) Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal has been diagnosed as suffering from dengue and has been hospitalised, officials said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Bypolls 2021: Polling in 3 Assembly Constituencies in West Bengal Including Bhabanipur And 1 in Odisha to be Held Tomorrow; Know Poll Timings, Candidates And Result Date.

They, however, said the minister's condition is stable and improving.

Also Read | Amazon Astro Home-Assistant Robot Launched; Priced at $1,450.

He has been admitted to a private hospital in Mohali.

Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Das Arora and Civil Surgeon, Dr Vijay Dahiya, went to the hospital on Wednesday and met the minister and enquired about his health.

Dr Dahiya later said the minister was running a fever and after tests, he was found positive for dengue.

His platelet count was also coming down after which he was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Tuesday.

"However, there has been an increase in the minister's platelet count now and his condition is gradually improving," he said.

Notably, Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij too is currently hospitalised.

Vij was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi on Monday night after he complained of breathing difficulties.

Last year, Vij had contracted COVID-19 and last month he had been admitted to PGIMER at Chandigarh for over a week after his oxygen levels had dipped.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)