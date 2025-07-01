Ambala, Jul 1 (PTI) Haryana's Energy Minister Anil Vij has suspended an executive engineer over allegations of misconduct and abuse of power.

According to an official statement on Tuesday, the minister has suspended Executive Engineer Harish Goyal of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, Yamunanagar, following allegations of misconduct and abuse of power reported by a prestigious Phoenix Club in Ambala Cantonment.

Shailender Khanna, President of Central Phoenix Club, submitted a complaint to the minister highlighting the matter, the statement said.

Goyal was posted in Yamunanagar's Jagadhri and had additional charge of Naraingarh sub division too.

"On Monday evening, Harish Goyal arrived at the club premises wearing inappropriate attire, specifically shorts, and attempted to enter the club. According to the club's established rules, such attire is strictly prohibited. Two club staff members politely informed him about the dress code policy and denied him entry, in line with the standard procedure applicable to all members and guests," it said.

"Instead of respecting the rules, Goyal behaved in an unruly manner and expressed anger at the staff for enforcing the rules. Subsequently, in an act of apparent retaliation, he deliberately disconnected the club's power supply, causing unnecessary trouble and disruption to the club's operations and its members," the statement said.

"Around 50 families were dining at various locations in the club at that time. This misconduct of official power for personal revenge is deeply concerning and reflects gross misconduct for a public servant. It undermines public trust in government officials and constitutes a clear misuse of authority," it said.

Energy Minister Vij stated that this is a serious matter and such behaviour from a government employee is unacceptable.

He has issued immediate suspension orders for the officer and has demanded an explanation from him.

