New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the Haryana Government is consistently working to modernise health facilities, promote voluntary blood donation, and ensure the quality of blood bank services in the state. He said the government is also committed to maintaining the highest standards of blood transfusion services so that every citizen can have timely access to safe blood.

The Chief Minister was addressing the inauguration of the 50th Annual National Conference, 'Golden Jubilee Transcon 2025', organised by the Indian Society of Blood Transfusion and Immunohematology (ISBTI) in Gurugram on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that presently, a total of 149 blood centres are operational in Haryana, with a target of collecting 3.3 lakh units of blood this year. He informed that as per the set targets, 2,22,433 units of blood have already been collected.

He said Haryana is the land of soldiers, farmers, and youth. It is a matter of pride that the state has achieved a remarkable position, standing as a leading hub of industry on one side, and on the other, carving out a distinct identity in the field of voluntary blood donation, according to a release.

The Chief Minister said that the standard of healthcare services in Haryana has been consistently improving. Over the last 11 years, the state has implemented significant reforms in the health sector. Where earlier there used to be 30-bed hospitals, now 100-bed facilities are available. Similarly, hospitals with 100 beds have been expanded to 200 beds, and those with 200 beds have been expanded to 400 beds.

He said that the government is working at the grassroots level to ensure quality health services for every citizen. In 2014, only 700 doctors were trained annually in Haryana; today, this number has increased to 2,600 per year. The government's target is to further increase this to 3,400 seats annually by 2029. For this, medical colleges are being established in every district, providing youth with better opportunities and enabling the state's healthcare system to reach new heights.

The Chief Minister, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan 'Fit India - Hit India,' said that Haryana is moving ahead with this resolve. He added that if citizens are healthy, the state's development pace will also accelerate.

The Chief Minister said that as per present needs, next-generation blood testing, AI-based blood matching, and research on artificial blood should be encouraged. He suggested that, under the Digital Health Mission, mobile apps and web portals should be developed to track blood donations and transfusions. Alongside this, it is necessary to provide high-quality training to technicians and doctors associated with IH and blood transfusion.

He said IH and blood banks are the backbone of the health sector. They can save lakhs of lives. With the collective cooperation of the government, health organisations, and society, this sector can become safer, more advanced, and more effective in the future. He emphasized that regular blood donation, public awareness, and scientific research are important steps that will enable Haryana to reach new heights in blood donation and transfusion services.

The Chief Minister highlighted Transcon's "Go Green" initiative, stating that the Haryana Government is fully committed to environmental protection. In this direction, the ' Ek ped Maa ke naam' campaign is being run in the state, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day last year. The aim of this campaign is to make every corner of Haryana green.

He informed that in the first phase of this campaign, 1.87 crore saplings were planted, while in the second phase, the target is to plant 90 lakh saplings. In addition, this year, under other schemes, another 1.20 crore saplings will be planted in the state. In total, a target of planting 2.10 crore saplings has been set.

The Chief Minister added that since October 2014, about 18 crore saplings have already been planted in Haryana, symbolising the state's seriousness and resolve towards environmental protection. On this occasion, doctors who made outstanding contributions in the health sector were also honoured.

Co-operation Minister, Arvind Sharma, said that under the Seva Pakhwada launched on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, great enthusiasm for blood donation is being witnessed across the state. People are actively participating in blood and organ donation, setting an example of awareness and service spirit in society.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the Haryana Government is continuously strengthening health services. Dialysis is now completely free of cost for kidney patients in all government hospitals of the state. (ANI)

