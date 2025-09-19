Mumbai, September 19: A 32-year-old man accused of raping a divorced woman on promise of marriage was recently granted bail by the Kerala High Court. While granting bail to the accused, the state's top court said that intimate relationship between the accused and the complainant appeared consensual. The court further added said that a failed promise of marriage because of a relationship turning sour would not amount to rape. The high court bench of

According to a report in Bar and Bench, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas noted that the materials on record prime facie suggested that the accused and the victim were in a long-standing consensual relationship for nearly two years before it turned sour. Although the accsued was granted bail, the judge clarified that only after investigation would the facts be determined conclusively. ‘You Too Committed Offence By Having Sex Outside Marriage’: Supreme Court Warns Married Woman Over Affair, Upholds Lover’s Bail.

Victim Claims Accused Offered to Take Her to Canada

As per the details, a case was registered against the accused under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for sexually exploiting and assaulting the victim. The woman claimed that the accused sexually assaulted her on promise of marriage. In her complaint, the victim alleged that the accused engaged in intimate relations with her on several occasions.

She also said that the accused offered to take her to Canada but later started avoiding her and went on block her number. The victim who is said to be a mother of a seven-year-old child. The accused, who has been in custody after his arrest had approached the Kerala High Court seeking release. During the hearing, the court noted that the victim entered into a relationship with the accused in 2023.

Accused and Victim Were Intimate With Each Other on Several Occassions

The court further obseved that the victim and accused's acquaintance developed into a relationship where the two were intimate with each other on several occasions for nearly two years. In the end, the court said that continued custody of the accused was unnecessary while taking into account the allegations and the legal principles involved. 'Father Was a Sex Addict': Delhi High Court Cancels Bail of Man Accused of Raping Minor Daughter and Forcing Her To Watch Porn.

The accused was granted bail on conditions that he would cooperate with the investigation. The Kerala HC also directed the accsed to not interfere with the witnesses or evidence.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bar and Bench), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2025 11:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).