Mumbai, September 19: An IndiGo flight operating from Mumbai to Phuket on Friday was diverted to Chennai due to a security threat noticed onboard, IndiGo officials said. In a statement, IndiGo officials said, "IndiGo flight 6E 1089, operating from Mumbai to Phuket on 19 September 2025, was diverted to Chennai due to a security threat noticed onboard. As per the established protocol, relevant authorities were informed immediately, and the flight will undergo necessary security checks in Chennai. Owing to the night curfew at the Phuket airport, resumption of the journey has been scheduled for later in the night."

"We are making all efforts to minimise inconvenience to customers, including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates with them. As always, the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft is our topmost priority," the statement further said. Delhi-Goa IndiGo Flight 6E 6271 Makes Emergency Landing at Mumbai Airport Over Engine Failure.

Earlier, IndiGo flight 6E-2111, operating from Lucknow to Delhi on September 14, experienced a technical snag just before take-off and was brought back to the bay, sources said. After the technical snag, as a precautionary measure, the aircraft was brought back to the bay, and all passengers were safely disembarked. Subsequently, the airline arranged another aircraft to ensure the passengers could continue their journey to Delhi.

Meanwhile, more than 100 passengers on a Kathmandu-bound SpiceJet flight faced major inconvenience at Delhi airport after the aircraft developed a technical snag, forcing them to deplane. According to ANI's video journalist, who was onboard, SpiceJet flight SG41 was scheduled to depart at 8:10 AM, but was first delayed to 9:30 AM. The aircraft briefly taxied on the runway without any communication from the crew. At the same time, passengers endured non-functional air conditioning inside the cabin and were seated on the plane for over an hour. IndiGo Flight 6E-2111 Operating From Lucknow to Delhi Faces Technical Snag Before Take-off; All Passengers Safe.

Eventually, the plane was brought back to the parking bay, where the crew cited a "technical issue" as the cause of the delay. Passengers were then asked to deboard and were made to wait in a bus near the parking area, the video journalist said.

